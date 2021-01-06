UN welcomes reopening of borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday welcomed the decision of Saudi Arabia and Qatar to reopen land, air and sea borders between the nations, while stressing the need for Gulf unity for regional peace.

"We hope that all countries involved in the dispute will act positively to continue to resolve their differences and stress the importance of Gulf unity for regional peace, security and development," his Deputy Spokesman, Farhan Haq, told the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"We're also grateful to those who worked tirelessly towards resolving the Gulf rift, particularly the State of Kuwait," he added.

The UN General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir, also welcomed the move by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as a "very important step to achieve reconciliation in the Gulf region." "l strongly support the contributions of Kuwait and encourage resolution of the differences through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.