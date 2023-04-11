Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UN Welcomes Saudi-Houthi Talks In Sana'a To End Yemen Conflict

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

UN welcomes Saudi-Houthi talks in Sana'a to end Yemen conflict

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A UN Spokesperson has welcomed the talks between Saudi and Omani delegations with officials from the Houthi movement in Yemen's capital Sana'a over the weekend, saying the move was a "step towards the de-escalation in tensions." Spokesman Stephane Dujarric was responding to questions from correspondents at the regular noon briefing in New York, after news reports that progress had been made towards a permanent ceasefire, to end Saudi Arabia's military involvement in a military coalition that has backed the internationally recognized Government in its civil conflict with Houthi militia, since 2015.

Neighbouring Oman has been involved in peace talks with the warring parties in Yemen, running in parallel with UN efforts, led by Special Envoy Hans Grundberg, who the spokesperson said was continuing to "explore options to extend and expand" a UN-brokered six-month truce, which expired last October.

Even after the expiration, Grundberg noted in a statement issued last week, that the truce was "broadly holding" while many elements continue in place.

The Envoy said that greater humanitarian relief, a nationwide ceasefire and a sustainable political settlement "that meets the aspirations of Yemeni women and men" was essential, through a process that brings all stakeholders together.

Dujarric said that the discussions in Sana'a were "very much welcomed by the Secretary-General" and added that Grundberg continues to be "in close coordination with the regional Member States" over resuming the political process, with the hope of avoiding any escalation in the long-running war.

The UN Spokesperson noted that the UN had not been involved in the talks in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital.

"We are not involved in every discussion, we don't need to be", he said. "What is important is that all of these parties work towards the relevant Security Council resolution, the UN facilitated talks, and all signals are, that they are. But we will have to take things one day at a time." News reports suggested that progress in the Oman-mediated talks and brightening prospects of a peace deal for Yemen, added to momentum provided by the resumption of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, in a deal brokered by China.

Since conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels escalated in 2015, tens of thousands have died, millions have been displaced, and aid agencies assisted nearly 11 million each month last year, with lifesaving aid, amid what remains one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Around 17 million people rely on aid agencies to survive this year, the Security Council heard in a briefing last month.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Iran China Yemen Oman Died Saudi Progress New York Saudi Arabia October Women 2015 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

49 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

54 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs thr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs three MoUs

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.