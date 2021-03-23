UrduPoint.com
U.N. Welcomes Saudi Peace Initiative On To End War In Yemen

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:20 AM

U.N. welcomes Saudi peace initiative on to end war in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia's new peace initiative to end the deadly conflict in Yemen.

The proposals "align" with the world body's own efforts, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the secretary-general, told reporters at the regular noon briefing in New York.

The Saudi initiative, which includes a comprehensive cease-fire and the reopening of Sanaa airport, was announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The plan would also ease restrictions on Hodeidah port and resume the political process.

Farhan Haq said the UN's special envoy Martin Griffiths had been working to secure a nationwide cease-fire, reopen the airport for civilian aircraft and restart talks.

"There's no doubt that every effort must be made to end the conflict in a Yemen and address the suffering of the Yemeni people and the UN looks forward to continue working with all the parties to achieve this goal," he said.

