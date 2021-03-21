(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations (UN) on Saturday voiced concern over Turkey's withdrawal from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, otherwise known as the Istanbul Convention.

"This action comes at a point when concerted international action and commitment to end violence against women and girls is more important than ever and as UN Women is seeking to mobilize even greater multi-stakeholder and cross-generational action on this issue, with the women' movement being key in these efforts," said UN Women in a statement, adding that "We urge Turkey to reconsider its withdrawal." UN Women has highlighted an increase in reported violence against women and girls during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of measures such as lock-downs and disruptions to vital support services, which comes on top of the already existing extreme levels of violence.

"The pandemic revealed the gaps in our systems to respond to such violence and the acute need to respond firmly and with unity. The solidarity of nations that comes with being part of international conventions is critical for a world that is free of the 'shadow pandemic' of violence against women," said the statement.

UN Women joins those urging the government of Turkey to continue protecting and promoting the safety and rights of all women and girls, including by remaining committed to the full implementation of the Istanbul Convention, it added.

"We need bolder and game-changing actions that continue to move us forward, in order to ensure that women and girls live free from violence, in line with the principle of gender equality and the commitment to 'leave no one behind' of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development," it said.