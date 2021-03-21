UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Women Voices Concern Over Turkey's Withdrawal From Istanbul Convention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

UN Women voices concern over Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations (UN) on Saturday voiced concern over Turkey's withdrawal from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, otherwise known as the Istanbul Convention.

"This action comes at a point when concerted international action and commitment to end violence against women and girls is more important than ever and as UN Women is seeking to mobilize even greater multi-stakeholder and cross-generational action on this issue, with the women' movement being key in these efforts," said UN Women in a statement, adding that "We urge Turkey to reconsider its withdrawal." UN Women has highlighted an increase in reported violence against women and girls during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of measures such as lock-downs and disruptions to vital support services, which comes on top of the already existing extreme levels of violence.

"The pandemic revealed the gaps in our systems to respond to such violence and the acute need to respond firmly and with unity. The solidarity of nations that comes with being part of international conventions is critical for a world that is free of the 'shadow pandemic' of violence against women," said the statement.

UN Women joins those urging the government of Turkey to continue protecting and promoting the safety and rights of all women and girls, including by remaining committed to the full implementation of the Istanbul Convention, it added.

"We need bolder and game-changing actions that continue to move us forward, in order to ensure that women and girls live free from violence, in line with the principle of gender equality and the commitment to 'leave no one behind' of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development," it said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Turkey Istanbul Women All From Government Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DEWA marks World Water Day 2021

11 minutes ago

RTA signs MoU with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism to ..

26 minutes ago

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.