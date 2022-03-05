UrduPoint.com

UNAOC'S Head Slams 'intolerable And Unjustifiable' Attack Against Peshawar Mosque

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UNAOC'S head slams 'intolerable and unjustifiable' attack against Peshawar mosque

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The High Representative for the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Angel Moratinos, has condemned "in the strongest terms" the suicide bomb attack that took place during Friday prayers inside a Peshawar mosque, killing at least at least 57 people and wounding more than 100.

In a statement, the High Representative stresses that all forms of violence and acts of terror against civilians and religious sites on account of their religion or belief are "intolerable and unjustifiable".

He reiterated that houses of worship are sacred places where worshipers should be able to practice their faith safely and freely.

The High Representative called for mutual respect of all religions and faiths and for fostering a culture of fraternity and peace.

He recalled the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, developed by UNAOC, and calls on all governments and relevant stakeholders to support its implementation. He also invited the global youth and faith communities to join UNAOC's global call to action #forSafeWorship to contribute to celebrate the universality of religious sites as symbols of our shared humanity, history, and traditions.

On behalf of UNAOC, the High Representative conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Government of Pakistan and expresses his condolences to the victims families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

