Unbeaten Barca Women Wrap Up League Title With Eight Games To Spare

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Unbeaten Barca Women wrap up league title with eight games to spare

Madrid, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Barcelona Women won the Primera Division with eight games to spare on Sunday by beating Granadilla Tenerife 1-0 to continue their all-conquering season in the Spanish top flight.

Barca's victory puts them 16 points clear of Levante, who drew 1-1 against Espanyol and now cannot catch the leaders with their five games left to play.

It has been an incredible season for Barcelona Women, who have won all 26 of their league games this season, scoring 128 goals and conceding only five.

The league title is the sixth Barcelona Women have won in their history and second in a row after they also triumphed last year.

They could yet make it a treble this term, given Barca are in the semi-finals of the Copa de la Reina and the final of the Champions League, where they will face Chelsea in Gothenburg on May 16.

The club posted a video on social media of the players jumping into their hotel swimming pool in Tenerife while club president Joan Laporta also tweeted his congratulations.

"Congratulations, champions @FCBfemeni!" wrote Laporta. "The league is Barca's reward for your effort, dedication and commitment. Thank you for making us enjoy this season so much."

