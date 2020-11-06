Unbeaten Haney defends lightweight title against Gamboa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Undefeated Devin Haney wants to deliver a "billion Dollar" performance when he returns to the ring after a one-year injury absence to defend his World Boxing Council lightweight title against Cuba's Yuriorkis Gamboa on Saturday.

The 21-year-old American has not fought since last November after being injured in a unanimous decision over Dominican challenger Alfredo Santiago.

"I took the time I needed, listened to the doctors, and let my body rest," Haney said. "I'm now 100% and better than ever." Haney, 24-0 with 15 knockouts, faces a 38-year-old former world featherwight champion in Gamboa, 30-3 with 18 knockouts.

"Gamboa has done a lot in the sport, and the fact that he gave a lot of fighters tough fights says a lot about him," said Haney, who has lofty dreams of becoming boxing's first billionaire.

"I have a goal to be the first billionaire boxer, and to do that I have to put forth billion-dollar performances," he said.

Gamboa, the 2004 Olympic flyweight champion who last owned a major world crown in 2011, comes into the fight off a 12th-round stoppage loss to American Gervonta Davis last December.

"Title defenses show a lot about what kind of fighter you really are," Haney said. "When you become a champion you become a target."All other major world titles in the 135-pound division belong to unbeaten Teofimo Lopez, 16-0 with 12 knockouts after defeating Ukraine's Vasyl Lomachenko three weeks ago. Haney would love to fight the 23-year-old American in a unification showdown.

"A lot of people are not mentioning my name amongst the best in the world, and I am looking to change that," Haney said.