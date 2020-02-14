UrduPoint.com
Unbeaten Plant Defends Super Middleweight Crown Against Feigenbutz

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Undefeated Caleb Plant defends the International Boxing Federation super middleweight title on Saturday in a hometown appearance against Germany's Vincent Feigenbutz at Nashville, Tennessee.

Plant, 19-0 with 11 knockouts, won the title with a unanimous 12-round decision over former champion Jose Uzcategui of Venezuela in January 2019 at Los Angeles.

He comes into the bout after defending the crown last July with a third-round stoppage of US compatriot Mike Lee at Las Vegas.

"I'm excited about fighting in my hometown. I'm ready to have a great performance," Plant said. "This is going to be fireworks."Feigenbutz, 31-2 with 28 knockouts, has won his past 10 fights over four years to earn the title bout in his first contest outside of Europe.

"I'll win this fight anywhere it's fought," Feigenbutz said. "I'm very happy to be here in the US on this big stage. I'm looking forward to winning a world title here."

