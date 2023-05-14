UrduPoint.com

'Unbelievable Day' For Winner Bezzecchi At Chaotic Le Mans MotoGP

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 11:40 PM

'Unbelievable day' for winner Bezzecchi at chaotic Le Mans MotoGP

Le Mans, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi comfortably held off sprint winner Jorge Martin to take victory in the 1,000th MotoGP event at Le Mans on Sunday.

A number of race favourites such as world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who started on pole, and six-time champion Marc Marquez crashed out in a chaotic race, allowing Johann Zarco to complete the podium on his home track.

Bezzecchi, on a Ducati, had to overcome an early penalty after a hard overtake of Marquez forced both riders off the track.

But after serving the one-place drop, he quickly reestablished himself and showed total control once he hit the front to claim his second MotoGP win, following his victory in Argentina last month.

"(It) was an unbelievable day for me," he told Motorsport.com.

"Honestly, this morning I didn't expect to have this kind of race. But yesterday I felt good on the bike and I knew that with a good start I could make something more... obviously I didn't expect a win, but anyway a good race.

"Then today, when I started I saw that I was faster than the guys in front of me.

"I was able to overtake them. Once I got in the lead I was able to put on a good pace and I was feeling very well with my bike and I was able to escape." The 24-year-old, who only stepped up from Moto2 at the start of 2022, is now just one point behind championship leader Bagnaia, who came under investigation for his part in the crash that took him out of the race as well as Aprilia's Maverick Vinales.

Marquez, on his return from injury sustained in a first-lap crash in the season opener in Portugal, was running a strong second until he slid off the track on the penultimate lap.

- Bumper crowd - The race started in sunny conditions and with another bumper crowd taking the event total to an all-time attendance record in MotoGP's 74-year history of 278,805.

The mayhem started in the fifth lap when Bagnaia leant into Vinales, who was overtaking him on a corner, resulting in both riders ending up on their backsides in the gravel.

An angry Vinales was quick to get over to Bagnaia, remonstrating with the Italian and giving him a tap on the helmet before the two men were separated by a marshall.

Moments later there was another Italian-Spanish collision as Luca Marini inadvertently took out Alex Marquez. The two riders came to rest on the track and only just escaped being hit by the riders coming through from behind.

With Jack Miller slipping down the order, before sliding out with three laps to go, it was left to Martin and Marc Marquez to provide the festive crowd with a battle royal for second spot.

The duel saw numerous overtakes before Marquez's Honda went from under him to leave the path open for Martin to take second and for Zarco to come through for an unexpected third place.

Bagnaia leads the championship with 94 points, one more than Bezzecchi with South African Brad Binder third on 81, one ahead of Martin.

"I'm still not thinking about the championship," said Bezzecchi, who can now take a break before heading to his home Italian MotoGP on June 11.

"We saw having the sprint and the main GP in the same weekend, it's very easy to lose everything very quickly.

"So, I just want to continue like this, thinking weekend by weekend, race by race, enjoying my bike with the guys (in the team) who are fantastic. Now we go to Mugello."Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) produced a commanding performance to win the Moto2 race, opening up a 25 point lead over championship rival Pedro Acosta (Red Bull), who crashed out while running second and trying to reel in the Italian.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull) won the Moto3 event and leads the championship, 21 points ahead of Ivan Ortola.

Related Topics

World Honda Le Mans Same Lead Argentina Portugal June Sunday Event From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

13 minutes ago
 Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

3 hours ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

3 hours ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.