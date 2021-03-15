UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uncapped Barca Midfielder Pedri Called Up For Spain

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Uncapped Barca midfielder Pedri called up for Spain

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Barcelona midfielder Pedri was called up to the Spain squad for the first time on Monday ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

The 18-year-old Pedri has been one of the stars of the season in La Liga after establishing himself as a key creator in Barca's midfield.

Likened to former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, Pedri will be pushing for a place in Luis Enrique's starting line-up at this summer's European Championships.

There were also returns to the squad for Barca left back Jordi Alba and Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Alba has been out of favour since Luis Enrique's re-appointment in 2019 while Thiago missed the last meet-up in November due to a knee injury.

Spain begin their World Cup qualification campaign against Greece in Granada on March 25 before playing away in Georgia three days later.

Their final game will be against Kosovo in Seville on March 31.

Spain squad Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG) Defenders: Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Eric Garcia (Manchester City/ENG), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Diego Llorente (Leeds/ENG)Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Pedri, Sergio Busquets (both Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Koke, Marcos Llorente (both Atletico Madrid), Sergio Canales (Real Betis), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool/ENG)Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Bryan Gil (Eibar)

Related Topics

World Liverpool Gaya Granada David Bilbao Seville Valencia Barcelona Manchester Bryan Spain Georgia Greece March November 2019 Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

30 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

38 minutes ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

41 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

43 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

56 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.