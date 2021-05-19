UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uncapped Gilmour, Turnbull And Patterson Make Scotland's Euro Squad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Uncapped Gilmour, Turnbull and Patterson make Scotland's Euro squad

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Steve Clarke named uncapped trio Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull in his Euro 2020 squad for Scotland's first major international tournament in 23 years on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old's Gilmour and Patterson plus PFA Scotland young player of the year Turnbull, 21, have made the cut after being named in Clarke's 26-man provisional squad.

Scotland will host the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden either side of a trip to Wembley to face old rivals England in June.

Clarke had previously resisted calling up Chelsea midfielder Gilmour for World Cup qualifiers in March, but he impressed in three recent starts for the Blues in the Premier League.

Patterson is another highly-rated teen talent, with his Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard even claiming the defender was one of the nation's "brightest prospects ever in terms of right-back".

In a desperately disappointing season for Celtic, Turnbull has been a rare shining light since his move from Motherwell in August.

Celtic's James Forrest returns to the national team fold after a year of injury, while Newcastle's Ryan Fraser is included despite his Magpies boss Steve Bruce admitting it would be a gamble for him to join Clarke's squad having not kicked a ball since March due to a groin injury.

Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean and Oli McBurnie had already been ruled out through injury.

Farense playmaker Ryan Gauld misses out despite being awarded player of the month in Portugal's top division for April.

Squad in full: Goalkeepers David Marshall (Derby/ENG), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers) Defenders Liam Cooper (Leeds/ENG), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich/ENG), Jack Hendry (Oostende/BEL on loan from Celtic), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool/ENG), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal/ENG) Midfielders Stuart Armstrong (Southampton/ENG), Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull (all Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United/ENG), John McGinn (Aston Villa/ENG), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea/ENG), Scott McTominay (Manchester United/ENG)ForwardsRyan Fraser (Newcastle/ENG), James Forrest (Celtic), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian), Che Adams (Southampton/ENG), Lyndon Dykes (QPR/ENG)

Related Topics

Loan World Rangers Young Newcastle David Sheffield Nottingham Manchester Craig Portugal Czech Republic Croatia Euro March April June August 2020 All From Top Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

11 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

21 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

22 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

23 minutes ago

US State Department to Present Report on Nord Stre ..

1 minute ago

Palestine's Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaz ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.