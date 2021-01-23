Uncapped Odogwu and Randall in England squad for Six Nations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Uncapped backs Paolo Odogwu and Harry Randall were both included in reigning champions England's 28-man squad for the Six Nations Championship announced Friday.

Odogwu has impressed at centre and wing for Wasps this season.

The 23-year-old could also represent Italy through his father but that option will be closed if England coach Eddie Jones caps Odogwu during the Six Nations.

Scrum-half Randall, also 23, has been in fine form with Bristol.

It is the first time the two backs have been included in an England squad and their selection comes despite Jones being restricted to picking only 28 players as part of increased Covid-19 safety measures.

"They've both got something a little bit different about them," Jones told a conference call after announcing his squad.

"We've been watching Harry for a long time now, at least two seasons. He continues to develop his game and his running and his initiative in attack is the thing that's really caught the eye."As for worries Randall, who grew up in the Amman Valley, might have opted for Wales instead, Jones said: "There are a lot of guys out there who have options to play for a number of countries but we want players who want to play for England and he had no hesitation that he wanted to play for England."