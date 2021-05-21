UrduPoint.com
Uncertain Outlook For Chile With Political Change Afoot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chile, Latin America's richest country but deeply unequal, faces an uncertain economic future after mostly left-leaning independents swept elections to dominate a body that will rewrite the country's free market-friendly constitution.

Over the course of nine months, the 155-member drafting body will have to balance a popular clamor for profound social change with the need to maintain a robust economy that many attribute to Chile's conservative, dictatorship-era constitution.

Much to pundits' surprise, voters in weekend elections flocked to independent candidates with no party affiliation but overwhelmingly leftist or socialist ideas for the new constitution-writing "convention".

Rightwing parties, in power in Chile and backed by the business sector, were left with less than a quarter of seats.

This means the right will have no veto on the body that needs a two-thirds majority to approve the draft constitution it will put to a national referendum next year, in which voting will be mandatory.

The Santiago stock exchange did not like the election result, opening nearly 10 percent lower on Monday while the peso retreated 2.0 percent against the US Dollar.

"The strong showing of independent candidates... implies scope for a significant shift in Chile's macroeconomic policy framework," said an analysis by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), an industry association.

