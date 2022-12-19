Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :French football fans were kept guessing on Monday whether they would get a chance to meet the national team on its return from Qatar where they lost to Argentina in a nail-biting World Cup final.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said early Monday that the team planned to go to the Place de la Concorde in the French capital after their plane touches down at 6:00 pm (1700 GMT) at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

"They want to go to thank their supporters, to spend some time on Place de la Concorde which they have chosen in theory with the French Football Federation," she told France Inter radio.

But within hours, the chief of France's football federation FFF contradicted the minister, saying the players would head home straight from the airport.