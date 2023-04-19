Uncertainty persists as Colombia seeks peace with FARC dissidents

San Vicente del Caguán, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Colombia's largest group of dissident guerrillas who rejected a 2016 peace deal with the state is asking for a new opportunity to negotiate with the government, but uncertainty reigns over how President Gustavo Petro will achieve his proposed "total peace." On Sunday, the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), the largest dissident group from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), announced it was holding a massive meeting of rebels and villagers in an area it controls.

The EMC said it was ready to discuss peace "with social justice" and would begin doing so from May 16.

When FARC, which was the most powerful guerrilla group in the Americas and is now a communist political party, decided to disarm, most of its 13,000 members did so.

But the EMC refused. The government believes it has around 3,000 members, most of whom are new recruits.

Since Sunday night, Colombian press have been awash with images from the EMC meeting in the southern Caqueta department, which was replete with references to Marxism and revolution.

The EMC's declaration of imminent peace has not elicited official word from the government, and has sparked little reaction from politicians.

Petro, who is visiting the United States, has not commented on the announcement, despite usually being highly active on social media.

Luis Alban, a former rebel and legislator for the Comunes party, did react -- but only in ire at the EMC claiming to be the sole heirs of the FARC guerrilla movement.

"We reject the use of our symbols by the self-proclaimed Estado Mayor Central (staff command). All this does is perpetuate the scenarios of stigmatization and puts at risk the lives of those that signed the peace deal," said Alban.

More than 360 former guerrillas have been killed since the 2016 peace deal, mostly by dissidents, authorities say.