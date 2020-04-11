UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unclaimed COVID-19 Victims Buried In Mass Graves On New York Island

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Unclaimed COVID-19 victims buried in mass graves on New York island

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Unclaimed victims of the new coronavirus are being buried in unmarked mass graves by contract laborers on an island in New York, officials confirmed Friday.

Hart Island is one of America's largest public cemeteries, with more than one million people buried there.

New York authorities have used the site for over 150 years to lay to rest unclaimed bodies, unidentified people and residents whose families could not afford a private burial.

"We will continue using the island in that fashion during this crisis and it is likely that people who have passed away from COVID who fit this description will be buried on the island in the coming days," a spokesperson for the city government told AFP.

The New York Times reported that around 25 people are being buried on Hart Island a day since the coronavirus crisis started last month.

Before the outbreak it was 25 a week.

New York has borne the brunt of America's pandemic, registering some 160,000 confirmed cases, more than any country outside of the United States, including Europe's hardest-hit nations of Spain and Italy.

The state's death toll is 7,844, around half of deaths across the US.

The mile-long Hart island, which sits in a tidal estuary in the Bronx, became a potter's field in 1869 after the city purchased it from a private landholder to bury unknown and indigent residents.

Approximately 1,200 burials take place every year. The dead are placed in pine coffins laid in trenches. There are no gravestones but small white markers indicate the trenches.

The site has long been run by the city's prisons department, and inmates from the nearby Rikers Island, one of America's most notorious jails, are typically paid to perform the burials -- although not during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are using contract labor," the spokesperson said.

Still-born children and AIDS victims have also been buried on Hart Island over the years.

The site was off-limits to the public for decades but in recent years relatives have been allowed to visit on designated days.

Late last year, New York's city council voted to transfer control of Hart Island to its parks department and make it easier for the public to visit.

The island has served as a prison camp for captured Confederates in the US Civil War, a mental asylum, a sanatorium for tuberculosis sufferers, a youth detention center and even a Cold War-era missile base.

It is often referred to as New York's "island of the dead" or "jail for the dead."

Related Topics

Dead Unidentified People AIDS Europe Jail Visit York New York Spain Italy United States SITE From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

7 minutes ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

7 minutes ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

23 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

43 minutes ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

23 minutes ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.