Undefeated Columbus clinch group, reach MLS in Back knockout round

Orlando, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Youness Mokhtar scored in the 18th minute as Columbus Crew SC finished atop Group E with a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United in the MLS is Back Tournament on Tuesday.

Mokhtar put a deflected shot off a sliding Atlanta defender Miles Robinson that hit the post and went in for the only goal of the contest in Orlando, Florida. His goal finished off a 19 pass sequence by the Crew.

Columbus finished first in the group with nine points, while winless Atlanta joined David Beckham's Inter Miami as the first two teams eliminated from the tournament.

Pity Martinez had the best chance to level the score for Atlanta late in the game, but his free kick sailed over the defenders' wall and missed the Columbus net.

Crew netminder Andrew Tarbell made two huge saves late to preserve the victory which advances them to the round of 16.

In an earlier game, Alex Bono made five saves for the shutout as Toronto FC reached the knockout round with a 0-0 draw against the New England Revolution.

New England's Adam Buksa had the best chance to score for either team, a point-blank blast in the 74th minute that was stopped by Bono.

The Revolution also advanced to the knockout round as both teams were atop Group C with 1-0-2 records and five points. Toronto finished just ahead of the Revolution on a tiebreaker.

Toronto FC outshot New England 15-10 and had more time with the ball, 60 percent. But they couldn't get a shot past New England goalkeeper Matt Turner after scoring six goals in their first two games.

Turner's best stop came off a shot by Ayo Akinola in the 79th minute to preserve the tie.

The Revolution allowed just one goal in three group stage games.

Jozy Altidore, who missed Toronto's first two games after arriving late to the tournament, entered the contest in the 86th minute.

The Revolution were missing Carles Gil, who picked up a foot injury in their previous match.

The "MLS is Back" restart tournament is taking place behind closed doors at ESPN's World Wide of sports Complex at Disneyworld in Florida following a four-month shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.