Under-fire Fuglsang wins first stage at Tour of Andalucia

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Defending champion Jakob Fuglsang won the first stage of the Tour of Andalucia on Wednesday, amid controversy around links with banned doctor Michele Ferrari.

Earlier this month, Fuglsang rejected reports in Denmark that he had trained with Ferrari, the Italian medic banned for life in 2012 for his part in the Lance Armstrong doping scandal.

The Astana rider has launched his 2020 season in Spain, where he won the opening stage between Alahurin de la Torre and Grazalema by finishing ahead of Bahrain-McLaren's Mikel Landa and Dylan Teuns.

Teuns finished first in the chasing group, ahead of Australian Mitchelton-Scott rider Jack Haig and a third rider from the Bahrain-McLaren team, Pello Bilbao.

Fuglsang enjoyed a highly successful 2019.

The 34-year-old claimed a stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana, as well winning the Criterium du Dauphine and one-day classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

The second stage of the Tour of Andalucia on Thursday includes a flatter stretch of 198.1km between Seville and Iznajar.