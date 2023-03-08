(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the board of Directors of Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), the Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, honored on Tuesday the benefactors and donors to the National Platform for Charitable Work "Ehsan".

It was the second annual honoring ceremony organized by the platform in the capital, Riyadh.

In a press statement, the governor of Riyadh extended to the prudent leadership the thanks of everyone who benefited from the Ehsan platform, highlighting the great role played by this important facility.

"I am happy to be in the wonderful ceremony, in which HRH Crown Prince entrusted me to represent him. It's really heartwarming to see these positive reports on Ehsan, making every donor reassured," praising the numbers reached by the "Ehsan" platform, and calling on Allah Almighty to reward donors with the best reward, the governor said.

Upon the arrival of governor at the venue, the royal anthem was played.

Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, President of SDAIA and the Supervisory Committee of Ehsan, then delivered a speech in which he extended his thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister for the support that Ehsan has received.

He also extended thanks to the benefactors.

Al-Ghamdi said that the platform, since its inception, has received all kinds of support and empowerment from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and a close follow-up from HRH Crown Prince, with an ongoing emphasis on applying the highest standards of governance and investing in advanced technologies to strengthen the charitable work system. He praised the platform for reaching 3 billion Riyals in donations, which is an exceptional number, as it is the first of its kind in the history of charitable giving.

Al-Ghamdi also thanked the Governor of Riyadh for honoring the benefactors.

Ehsan platform was launched by a royal order from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to digitally enable the charitable work sector and maximize its impact according to the highest levels of governance.

The platform also has a Sharia committee so that all the platform's work complies with the provisions of Islamic Sharia.