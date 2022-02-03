UrduPoint.com

Under-manned Wizards Shock Sixers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Under-manned Wizards shock Sixers

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Spencer Dinwiddie delivered a triple-double of 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to power the short-handed Washington Wizards to a 106-103 NBA victory over the 76ers in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Dinwiddie drove for a layup with 1:33 remaining to break a 98-98 tie, putting the Wizards ahead for good in a game that featured 17 lead changes -- just two of them in the fourth quarter.

Sixers center Joel Embiid warmed up after a slow start, scoring 27 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.

The Wizards, playing without Bradley Beal who is nursing a wrist injury, had 24 points from Kyle Kuzma to snap a six-game losing streak.

Embiid, Philadelphia's Most Valuable Player candidate who averaged 34 points and 10.8 rebounds in January to earn Eastern Conference player of the month honors, came out flat after sitting out Monday's overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

He made just one of six shots in the first quarter, never making it to the free-throw line.

However, he led a 76ers second-quarter rally with driving baskets and pull-up jumpers. His basket early in the third put Philadelphia up 62-61 and he followed with a dunk to stretch the lead.

As Embiid was finding his range, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris kept the 76ers in the hunt, combining for nine of Philadelphia's 12 baskets in the first quarter.

Maxey finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Harris added 18 points, but Philadelphia saw their five-game winning streak end.

It was close in Indianapolis, where Gary Harris scored 22 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 with 18 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic rally for a 119-118 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers led by 26 points from Caris LeVert, led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter.

Harris scored 10 points in the fourth to fuel Orlando's comeback.

His back-to-back three-pointers knotted the score at 108-108 with 1:50 remaining.

Cole Anthony's steal and two free throws put the Magic ahead.

LeVert tied it up again, but Franz Wagner converted a three-point play to put Orlando ahead for good.

Josh Richardson starred in Boston, draining six three-pointers on the way to 23 points as the Celtics withstood a career-best 38 points from Charlotte's LaMelo Ball in a 113-107 victory over the Hornets.

Jayson Tatum's 19 points for Boston included two crucial late free throws. Marcus Smart added 22 points, and Jaylen Brown chipped in 15 for the Celtics.

Related Topics

Washington Spencer Lead Gary Charlotte Orlando Indianapolis Memphis Boston Philadelphia January From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

51 minutes ago
 Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

9 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

9 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

9 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>