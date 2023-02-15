'Under One Roof' exhibition continues to attract art lovers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :'Under One Roof' - an exhibition of exquisite art works by seventeen talented artists - continues to attract art lovers and students here at the Satrang Art Gallery.

Among the artists is Aniqa Haider, a visual artist whose work includes illustration based pieces for GenderIT Asia Edition and feature art works for Digital Rights Monitor.

Azanat Mansoor explores various themes of dream sequences oscillating between fact and fiction. She reconstructs these images onto tangible surfaces traced through her dreams and memories. She utilizes a wide range of mediums like collage, photo transfer and drawing to document these experiences.

Dhoufishan Raza's work revolves around concepts related to poetry, literature and music. "Living in the subcontinent, it's almost impossible to not get inspired by the poets, artists, musicians, and scholars of this land. I have been interested in different types of art, including music, cinema, literature, poetry, and visual arts for as long as I can remember.

"My work starts from a tiny single detail, and that is what defines that piece. It may be a form, a color, a design, or a thought; I simply disintegrate things and then try to re-associate them by following a certain harmony which is a product of my own perception of this world," she said.

Emaan Pirzada's work has been part of numerous prestigious shows and festivals in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, South Korea and Ras Al Khaimah UAE. She had the honour of representing Pakistan in the 'Painting Old Buildings' project in Cairo, Egypt.

Faten Suleman has been a part of several group shows in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore and her creative artworks are found among many private collections. With over 20 group shows and a solo exhibition Faten brings together subconscious thoughts meshed with surreal imagery.

"My work started off with the idea of absence and loneliness even when surrounded by throngs of people. Through my work, I seek to create an immersive and sensory experience, communicating my own thoughts and experiences to the viewer," she said.

Jasmine Michael says, "As a visual artist, my work mainly remains collaborative. I collaborate with the common masses form diverse social and ethnic backgrounds." Komal Nadeem hails from a remote village in the foothills of Himalayas, Hunza. As a visual artist she has practiced diverse genres to expand her understanding of the arts. Komal's studio practice uses mixed media drawings, sculpture, and photography to create dialogue regarding issues rooted in conflicting cultural identities.

The work is a way of understanding how she fits in the contemporary culture and the disconnect she feels from her roots as multiple identities struggle to coexist in harmony.

The figures in the charcoal drawing are set as a landscape of mountain ranges rising and vanishing into the ground. It is not about whom the figures represent but rather how they interact with each other as healers and spectators while portraying the connection she has with people in her surroundings.

Maham Masood's work is based on the notions of memory, as an idea, a concept, a thought and an object of thought. This series of work is about memories lost in the flux of thought and the presence of the absence. The medium she translates her ideas in is digital and this body of work is a collection of digital montages which also looks at questioning Miniature as a concept in digital medium.

Noor Fatima, is a visual artist with immense involvement in promotion of art and culture through art practice, curation, art therapy etc, with a wide range of experience over various creative branches.

Schezre Syed uses mixed media to visualize 'scapes' of the human condition. She also enjoys the construction of words and impact of language. Sundas Azfer is a strong advocate of democratic practices and exploration of alternative spaces as a space of opportunity for artists. She has exhibited both nationally and internationally, and has independently curated several shows.

Satrang Gallery and Serene Arts is an initiative to support and promote the artists and artisans of Pakistan.

The exhibition will continue till February 25.