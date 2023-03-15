UrduPoint.com

Under Patronage Of HRH Crown Prince, AlUla Camel Race Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who is the Chairman of Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the first edition of AlUla Camel Race Cup was launched here on Tuesday evening, organized by RCU in cooperation with the Saudi Camel sports.

Fares Faraj Al-Juhani, a prominent jockey, won the first of six races, Salem Obaidullah Al-Howaiti came in first in the second race, Fares Salem Al-Badawe won the third, Suleiman Hamdan Al-Balawe won the fourth, Saeed Mohammed Al-Asri Al-Khuyayli won the fifth, and Hamza Adel Al-Daadi won the final race.

