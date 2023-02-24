UrduPoint.com

Under Patronage Of Interior Minister, 800 Security Men For Special Forces Of Hajj & Umrah Security Graduated

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Under patronage of Interior minister, 800 security men for special forces of Hajj & Umrah security graduated

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami witnessed on Friday the graduation ceremony of (800) security men who completed their military qualification in the first qualifying course for the Special Forces of Hajj and Umrah security.

The cadets had received their education and training in various types of modern military and security knowledge and skills, which enable them to perform their security tasks in the Two Holy Mosques in the best way, and to contribute with their colleagues in preserving the security and safety of pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors.

