Under Patronage of Interior Minister, the National Center for Security Operations, AOU Sign Memorandum of Cooperation

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Under the patronage of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, the National Center for Security Operations and the Arab Open University (AOU) signed a memorandum of cooperation, aiming to discuss aspects of partnership between the two sides in the educational field to include a number of academic, developmental, research and training fields.

The memorandum supports cooperation and coordination in enhancing the aspect of scientific research, dissemination of introductory and awareness messages, activating social responsibility programs, exchanging experiences and knowledge, holding activities, events, seminars and conferences, in addition to providing educational opportunities with the latest technological means and academic programs and striving to develop and refine skills according to the latest and best practical experiences and professional practices