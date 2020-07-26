(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Harry S. Truman, United States former president, once said: "Men make history and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still, progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better." When we look at the well-thought-out diplomatic initiatives and the foreign policy, adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a short span of time, it seems Truman's definition of a genuine leader stands true for the insightful leader of Pakistan. It is a welcoming sign that the country is regaining its lost glory and prestige around the world.

To build a more just, peaceful and secure world, Prime Minister Imran Khan has succeeded diplomatically in projecting a soft image of the motherland at international level. Due to corrective measures of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its cabinet, the international investors, companies and tourists are thinking of Pakistan as their next destination. Moreover, Under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country has successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international diplomatic fronts. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) recently released a short documentary, highlighting premier's efforts to foil India's attempts to isolate Pakistan internationally. Sources at the PMO told APP that the documentary had been prepared by the PTI Media Wing.

The first segment of the documentary reveals the nefarious designs of Indian Prime Minister Modi, his fiery statements and his attempts to corner Pakistan internationally. The second part of the documentary highlights Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts and prestigious character to foil Indian designs by realigning the country's foreign policy and fortifying fraternal ties with developed as well as friendly nations including the United States, China, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey and Japan, besides the European Union and United Nations. The same segment shows PM's meetings with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, former-Indonesian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other noted world leaders. The documentary also includes composition of various news items covered by an Indian tv channel, showing Pakistan's role, importance and mediation offer between Afghan Taliban and the United States. Similarly, on the economic front, some success stories of Pakistan have also been highlighted. In the final part of the documentary, the sports side recalls how international cricket had been restored in the country, as for the first time, after a long gap, the country successfully held the Pakistan Super League cricket and Kabaddi World Cup-2020, matches with international stars. India has been exposed fully by the international media for committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

It is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan that the world has now started taking notice of Indian Occupied Kashmir's worsening situation. Indian extremist government has failed to control the situation in India itself as well as in the occupied territory.

PTI leader Nazar Muhammad Gondal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's address and stance on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and during the USA address was a pure public representation, adding that Pakistani community in the US expressed great pleasure by according a historic welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that it was for the first time in the history of Pakistan that a Pakistani leader had taken a firm stance on the long-standing Kashmir issue and the US president had promised mediation to resolve it.

Gondal, while lauding the firm determination of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir, said Kashmiris plight had once again got the attention of the world community. "The US, for the first time in its history, appeared to be at an advanced stage to work closely with Pakistan for restoring peace in Afghanistan through developing great relationships," he added.

"Due to the successful diplomatic achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump clearly voiced concern over the situation in Kashmir going on there for the last many years," he added. Spokesperson for the Punjab government, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, while talking to APP, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as an ambassador of people of Kashmir at the international front. "Pakistan has always supported the Kashmir cause diplomatically and morally, adding that Islamabad has a clear stance that Kashmir is an international dispute, which should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions," she added.

The people of Kashmir had been rendering matchless sacrifices for the last seven decades, and Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self- determination, she said while replying to a query. Noted defence analyst, Dr Maria Sultan, told APP that Kashmir was an unresolved agenda of participation between the two nuclear states. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed Hindutva fascist ideology effectively before the world, adding that Modi had turned the entire occupied valley into the largest prison of the world.

She said that the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) was following in the footsteps of Hitler. Noted British journalist Peter Oborne, in his book „Wounded Tiger, writes about Pakistan's premier Imran Khan is one of those very few people who has a sense of personal greatness and personal destiny. That destiny, first of all, manifested itself in an amazing cricket career when he forged a national team and made it the best in the world. "And then it forged itself in this enormous monument to his mother: the great hospital which is still there. "And then in a political career. (He) is the nearest thing cricket has produced to a world historical figure, he adds.

Similarly, veteran cricket writer, Paul Edwards, who recently wrote his article titled: "Greatness and destiny - Imran Khan, a man born to win", states that "Imran Khan should have wanted to become prime minister of Pakistan is viewed as almost a natural ambition from a man whose thirst for achievement appears unshakeable. It has become a reality."