Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Under Pouring Rain, Erdogan Rival Vows 'return Of Spring'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'

Canakkale, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Facing a sea of umbrellas in the steady rain, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish opposition's challenger to Recep Tayyip Erdogan in next month's polls, smiles and promises "the return of spring".

He calls the rain "pretty" even though it refuses to stop, dousing the crowd gathered in the northwestern city of Canakkale to hear the discreet 74-year-old, whose azure campaign posters announce: "I am Kemal, I am coming!" The choice of Canakkale owes nothing to chance for Kilicdaroglu, who heads the Republican People's Party (CHP) of modern Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

It was here, at the entrance to the Dardanelles Strait, that Ataturk -- then a young commander -- distinguished himself in 1915 by repelling the Allied forces' advance on the rumps of the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

"I do not order you to attack, I order you to die!" Ataturk told his troops.

Nothing that dramatic happened on stage of Kilicdaroglu's campaign stop this week, where he was framed by the Turkish flag and portraits of Ataturk.

Related Topics

Attack Turkey Young Canakkale Tayyip Erdogan World War Opposition

Recent Stories

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

5 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

1 hour ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

1 hour ago
 Insured individuals should plan for retirement onc ..

Insured individuals should plan for retirement once they are employed: GPSSA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.