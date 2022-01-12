UrduPoint.com

Under-pressure Biden Gambles Big On Voting Rights Reform

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Under-pressure Biden gambles big on voting rights reform

Atlanta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden took a major political gamble Tuesday in calling for an end to the Senate's supermajority rule so that Democrats can override Republican opposition to voting rights reforms that he called crucial to saving US democracy.

Speaking in Atlanta, Georgia, the cradle of the civil rights movement, Biden -- who declared the Capitol riot by supporters of Donald Trump last year an "attempted coup" -- declared "this is the moment to decide to defend our elections, to defend our democracy." He challenged Democrats holding a razor-thin majority in the Senate to stand up for two bills that would expand access to polls and prevent practices that Biden said are being used to suppress Black and other Democratic-leaning voters.

"Each one of the members of the Senate will be judged by history for where they stood before the vote and after the vote. There's no escape," Biden said.

The 50 Democrats in the Senate support the two bills -- but under current rules 60 votes are needed to get them passed.

Urging his party to "find a way," Biden said that if Republicans don't cooperate then the supermajority rule, called the filibuster, should be tossed out.

"I support changing the Senate rules whichever way they need to be changed," he said, "including getting rid of the filibuster." It's a high-risk, high-gain issue for Biden, who is infuriating Republicans, while also trying to balance the more conservative wing of his party with the increasingly frustrated Black community.

- History is watching - Coming off a powerful speech last week to mark the January 6 anniversary of an attempt by Trump's supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Biden described the push to enshrine greater voter protections as "a turning point." Following Trump's bid to reverse his election defeat in 2020, Republicans in state legislatures had passed local laws "designed to suppress your vote, to subvert our elections," he said.

Throwing down the gauntlet to the Senate, Biden said: "History has never been kind to those who sided with voter suppression over voter rights.""I ask every elected official in America: how do you want to be remembered?"

Related Topics

Election Senate Democracy Vote Trump Atlanta Georgia January Democrats 2020 Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2022

53 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

9 hours ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

9 hours ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

9 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.