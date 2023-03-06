UrduPoint.com

Under The Patronage Of The Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques, Minister Of Education Honors Winners Of Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman Prize

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Under the patronage of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, minister of education honors winners of Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman prize

Riyadh, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University is set to celebrate next Wednesday the winning ceremony of laureates of the fifth version of Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman Prize for Women Excellence in the presence of the Minister of education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan which will be held at Conference and Symposia Center located in the university headquarters.

The prize which covers health sciences, natural sciences, humanitarian studies, technical works, social studies, and economic projects, aims at highlighting Saudi women's achievements and incentivizing the youth female generations to further contribute to the inclusive development and support women's distinguished works.

Following a Cabinet decision, the previous four versions of the prize were held in an endeavor to contribute to achieve Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University's strategic plan 2025 in support of Saudi female's developmental and civilizational roles.

Related Topics

Education Saudi Saud Women Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2023

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th March 2023

52 minutes ago
 United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

10 hours ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

13 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.