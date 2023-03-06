Under the patronage of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, minister of education honors winners of Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman prize

Riyadh, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University is set to celebrate next Wednesday the winning ceremony of laureates of the fifth version of Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman Prize for Women Excellence in the presence of the Minister of education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan which will be held at Conference and Symposia Center located in the university headquarters.

The prize which covers health sciences, natural sciences, humanitarian studies, technical works, social studies, and economic projects, aims at highlighting Saudi women's achievements and incentivizing the youth female generations to further contribute to the inclusive development and support women's distinguished works.

Following a Cabinet decision, the previous four versions of the prize were held in an endeavor to contribute to achieve Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University's strategic plan 2025 in support of Saudi female's developmental and civilizational roles.