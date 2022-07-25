UrduPoint.com

Understated Gerhardsson Hoping To Lead Sweden To Euro Glory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Understated Gerhardsson hoping to lead Sweden to Euro glory

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :As an "expert on changing his mind", Sweden's Peter Gerhardsson, the lone male coach among the final four at Euro 2022, prefers to keep a low profile and allow his players to shine.

His side take on hosts England in the semi-finals at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, with a final place against either France or Germany up for grabs.

When Gerhardsson took over as head coach of the Swedish national women's team in 2017, they seemed to be on a downward trajectory, having dropped out of the world's top 10 for the first time.

The team had then been headed by Pia Sundhage, who took over the mantle after guiding the United States to two successive Olympic golds.

Unlike his predecessor, who was a figurehead that brought women's football to new levels in Sweden, Gerhardsson has not been as prominent a figure in interviews and on tv morning shows, instead opting for a more anonymous role.

"I'm constantly chasing perfection, and that is of course to stand at the top. But I would be even happier by seeing the players be happy, winning the gold... that would give me even more," the 62-year-old told newspaper Dagens Nyheter in June.

"Since I know how much they have fought. So the joy from seeing them win would probably have contributed to me completely flipping out," he added.

Reflecting back on the time he took over, he said that one of his main goals had been not to be the centre of attention.

"I want the players to be the ones on show," he said.

Since taking over, Gerhardsson has guided the team to a World Cup bronze medal in 2019 and an Olympic silver in 2021.

Related Topics

Football World France Germany Male United States Sweden Euro June Women 2017 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze TV From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

2 hours ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

3 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.