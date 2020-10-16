UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Underwater Vehicles Developed To Collect Data In Plateau Lakes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Underwater vehicles developed to collect data in plateau lakes

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have developed autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) that can carry out plateau lake investigations, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

The AUVs, jointly developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation and the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research under CAS, conducted underwater investigations in Karakul Lake on the Pamir Plateau in September.

Carrying equipment including bathymeters and water quality analyzers, the AUVs conducted the high-precision topographic mapping of Karakul Lake and monitored the water quality at different depths. They collected scientific data on temperature, salinity, pH value, chlorophyll and dissolved oxygen from the lake water.

The data can help analyze the seasonal changes in lake water volumes, as well as the influence of glacier melting on the lake.

Plateau lakes are widely distributed across China. But their high altitudes, fast wind speeds and dramatic temperature changes pose challenges to scientific research.

The AUVs are less affected by weather conditions and can obtain water data at different depths. They are small in size and easy to operate, and have an endurance of 120 km, according to a source from the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research.

The use of the AUVs will help improve the data quality and efficiency of plateau scientific research.

Related Topics

Weather Water China Vehicles September National University From

Recent Stories

Giving them NRO will mean nothing but “devastati ..

9 minutes ago

Fawad Khan, Sadaf  welcome their third child

26 minutes ago

One more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops i ..

18 minutes ago

USC to launch mobile stores in Rawalpindi Region

18 minutes ago

Up to 4,200 Volunteers in Ukraine May Join Phase 3 ..

18 minutes ago

Qingdao COVID-19 Outbreak Attributed to Sharing CT ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.