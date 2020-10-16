Underwater vehicles developed to collect data in plateau lakes

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have developed autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) that can carry out plateau lake investigations, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

The AUVs, jointly developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation and the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research under CAS, conducted underwater investigations in Karakul Lake on the Pamir Plateau in September.

Carrying equipment including bathymeters and water quality analyzers, the AUVs conducted the high-precision topographic mapping of Karakul Lake and monitored the water quality at different depths. They collected scientific data on temperature, salinity, pH value, chlorophyll and dissolved oxygen from the lake water.

The data can help analyze the seasonal changes in lake water volumes, as well as the influence of glacier melting on the lake.

Plateau lakes are widely distributed across China. But their high altitudes, fast wind speeds and dramatic temperature changes pose challenges to scientific research.

The AUVs are less affected by weather conditions and can obtain water data at different depths. They are small in size and easy to operate, and have an endurance of 120 km, according to a source from the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research.

The use of the AUVs will help improve the data quality and efficiency of plateau scientific research.