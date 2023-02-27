UNDP launches awareness campaign on wildlife conservation in Bangladesh

(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a social media campaign titled '#Click4Wildlife' to create mass awareness about wildlife conservation in order to mark the World Wildlife Day on March 3.

The first of its kind, the online campaign calls for submissions of wildlife photographs in Bangladesh, a selection of which will be displayed in a virtual exhibition hosted online by UNDP during the World Wildlife Day, UNDP said here Sunday.

"Humans cannot exist without nature, and it is essential for all of us to realize the importance of wildlife conservation," UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Stefan Liller said.