UrduPoint.com

UNDP To Discuss Support For Laos Development Priorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

UNDP to discuss support for Laos development priorities

VIENTIANE, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A high-ranking official of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has arrived in Lao capital Vientiane to discuss its support for and contribution to the country's development, Lao News Agency (KPL) reported on Monday.

UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja landed in Vientiane on Sunday for her first official visit to Laos.

Wignarajal will meet senior government officials of Laos to discuss UNDP's support for and contribution to national development priorities, including the 9th National Socio-economic Development Plan and the sustainable development goals, said the Lao state-run news agency.

The UN official will participate in the launch of a new program with the Lao National Assembly, the country's parliament, called Strengthening Capacity and Effectiveness of People's Assemblies System in Laos (STEPS). Wignaraja is slated to visit key UNDP projects in Laos.

Over four decades of partnership with the Laos, UNDP has supported the Lao government in several areas such as socio-economic development, inclusive growth, enhanced livelihoods, building the resilience of communities across the country, and climate action, according to KPL.

Related Topics

National Assembly United Nations Parliament Visit Vientiane Laos Sunday Undp Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

21 minutes ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

3 hours ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.