UNDP to discuss support for Laos development priorities

VIENTIANE, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A high-ranking official of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has arrived in Lao capital Vientiane to discuss its support for and contribution to the country's development, Lao News Agency (KPL) reported on Monday.

UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja landed in Vientiane on Sunday for her first official visit to Laos.

Wignarajal will meet senior government officials of Laos to discuss UNDP's support for and contribution to national development priorities, including the 9th National Socio-economic Development Plan and the sustainable development goals, said the Lao state-run news agency.

The UN official will participate in the launch of a new program with the Lao National Assembly, the country's parliament, called Strengthening Capacity and Effectiveness of People's Assemblies System in Laos (STEPS). Wignaraja is slated to visit key UNDP projects in Laos.

Over four decades of partnership with the Laos, UNDP has supported the Lao government in several areas such as socio-economic development, inclusive growth, enhanced livelihoods, building the resilience of communities across the country, and climate action, according to KPL.