UNECA launches Africa Hall renovation project

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) officially launched the renovation project of the Africa Hall in its endeavor to modernize and ensure the building to comply with international standards.

The ground breaking ceremony of the project was held Friday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia where officials of the African Union (AU) and UNECA were in attendance.

"The modernization of the Africa hall will preserve and restore the historical and cultural values of Africa to enable the continent to tap into global creative industry," said Antonio Pedro, Acting Executive Secretary of the UNECA.

The Africa Hall was built in 1961 by the then government of Ethiopia with the then state of the art technology. It is the birthplace of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which is now the African Union, and whose founding charter was signed in the hall in 1963.

"The Africa Hall is the first representation of where the continent has come from, where it is now, and where it is headed to," said Pedro, while urging Africa to make use of its heritage to its economic growth and diversification.

The hall stands as a living symbol of African history, culture, noble aspirations of African people for peace and unity on the continent, which is free of colonialism.

The renovation of the African Hall is designed to strengthen its resistance to earthquakes and includes the development of new security buildings as well as improving the building's accessibility, to make the hall modern, safe, and functional.

The renovation project will also see the creation of a visitors' center and a permanent exhibition space, according to Pedro.

Speaking at the official launch of the project, Deputy Chairperson of the AU Commission Monique Nsanzabaganwa recalled that the Africa Hall was built when most of the African people were under colonial operation and human rights were basically unknown.

Nsanzabaganwa said the renovation of the hall will be used to strengthen the concept of the establishment of the great museum of Africa, a flagship project of the AU's Agenda 2063.

She said the AU will launch the temporary site of the great museum for Africa in December this year to showcase, protect and promote the rich cultural heritages and history of Africa, adding that the AU is working on the restoration of looted heritages from Africa.

"High on the agenda of the Union is the issue of restitution of African heritage resources. In that regard, the Commission has drafted a common African position to ensure speedy return of looted heritages from the continent," she said.

The renovation project will cost 57 million U.S. Dollars and is funded by the 193 UN member states, according to a statement issued by UNECA.

The renovation will "respect the original design principles including Ethiopia's famous artist Afewek Tekle's stained-glass triptych, ... while upholding the best international standards and practice," Project Manager of the Africa Hall Antoni Biao said.