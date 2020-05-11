Unemployed to get cash through PM Relief Fund: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said those people, who had become unemployed due to lockdown, would be provided cash from the PM Relief Fund.

On his twitter account, the prime minister posted, "The PM Relief Fund will be giving cash to those made unemployed by the lockdown.

The Tiger Force is registering affectees across the country. Those who have become unemployed can also register on the website."The prime minister urged those, who had become unemployed, to get themselves registered on the website. The Tiger force was helping in registration of such people.

He also tagged a picture of volunteers of the Tiger Force (women) identifying people in Mansurwali, Wazirabad Tehsil.