Unemployment In Brazil Hits Record 14.7 Pct In Q1

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Unemployment in Brazil hits record 14.7 pct in Q1

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Unemployment in Brazil hit a record 14.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, the government in Latin America's largest economy reported Thursday.

The rate in the same stretch of last year was 12.2 percent as the economy began to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 450,000 lives in Brazil.

The total number of job-seekers also set a record, at 14.8 million, said the national statistics institute (IBGE).

Brazil has been one of the countries hit hardest by Covid-19, with 215 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants -- the highest rate in the Americas.

Its economy contracted 4.1 percent last year.

Recently, it has been showing signs of recovery, but they are now being clouded by fears a new surge of the virus could be coming, amid a delay-plagued vaccination drive.

Only the agriculture sector added jobs over the past year in Brazil, IBGE said.

"That is a reflection of the pandemic's impact. Almost every sector is employing less people than a year ago," IBGE research analyst Adriana Beringuy said in a statement.

Brazil began tracking unemployment in three-month sliding intervals in 2012.

The previous record rate was 14.6 percent in July-September 2020, at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in Brazil.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government is facing criticism and a Senate inquiry over its unorthodox response to the pandemic.

The administration has fought stay-at-home measures, pushed ineffective medications such as chloroquine and refused offers of vaccines.

