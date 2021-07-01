Unemployment rate in Philippines dips to 7.7 pct in May

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Around 3.73 million Filipinos were out of work in May, down from 4.14 million in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Thursday.

The country's unemployment rate in May was estimated at 7.7 percent, the second-lowest this year, following the 7.1 percent reported in March, PSA head Dennis Mapa said in an online briefing, citing the May labor force survey results.

The country's economic team said the underemployment rate also fell from 17.2 percent in April to 12.3 percent in May, the lowest reported underemployment rate since 1987.

Total employment remains above pre-COVID-19 levels with net job creation of 2.2 million since January 2020, said the team that comprises Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, and Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado.

"These significant improvements point to an economy on the mend," the economic managers said in a joint statement.

The team said that lowering the lockdown measures in Metro Manila and its adjacent areas in mid-May and the "faster" rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program led to gains in labor and employment figures in May.