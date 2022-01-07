UrduPoint.com

Unemployment Rate In Philippines Down To 6.5 Pct In November

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Unemployment rate in Philippines down to 6.5 pct in November

MANILA, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) APP):Around 3.16 million Filipinos were out of work in November, down from the 3.5 million recorded in October, according to a Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) survey released on Friday.

"The country's unemployment rate of 6.

5 percent in November was the lowest since January 2021," PSA head Dennis Mapa said in an online briefing.

However, the Philippines reimposed stricter quarantine rules this week amid the steep rise in COVID-19 cases. Metro Manila and several areas will remain under alert level 3 on a scale of 5 until Jan. 15.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said during a meeting Thursday night that an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 workers will be temporarily terminated or face reduced working hours.

Related Topics

Metro Alert Bello Manila Philippines January October November From Million

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador ..

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti ..

4 minutes ago
 Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

18 minutes ago
 Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in K ..

Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in Kazakhstan's Almaty

9 minutes ago
 India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago
 Two arrested for decanting gas

Two arrested for decanting gas

10 minutes ago
 China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bl ..

China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bln USD: report

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.