Unemployment rate up 7.9 pct in Angola

LUANDA, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Angola's unemployment rate increased by 7.9 percent in the third quarter of 2021, according to data released Sunday by the country's National Statistics Institute (INE).

A household survey by INE indicates that employment in the country decreased by 2 percent from the previous quarter.

"Employment in the third quarter presented a decreasing variation of around 2 percent compared to the second quarter, in the same period unemployment registered a growth of 7.9 percent" compared to the previous period, the INE said in a press release.

The document points out that, compared to the same period in 2020, "there was a growing variation of 1.3 percent for employment, and a growth of 0.4 percent for unemployment as well".

The INE data also indicates that the economically active population increased by 5.5 percent year on year to 16.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.