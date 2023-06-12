UNESCO says US plans to rejoin body from July

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The United States plans to rejoin UNESCO from July this year, ending a lengthy dispute that saw Washington end its membership in 2018, the UN cultural agency announced on Monday.

"It is a strong act of confidence in UNESCO and in multilateralism," said its director general Audrey Azoulay when she informed representatives of the body's member states in Paris of Washington's decision to rejoin.

The United States, a founding member of UNESCO, was a major contributor to UNESCO's budget until 2011, when the body admitted Palestine as a member state.

That triggered an end to the contributions under US law.

Then president Donald Trump went further by announcing in 2017 that the United States was withdrawing from UNESCO alongside Israel.

Its pullout took effect in 2018.

Azoulay, a former French culture minister who has headed UNESCO since 2017, has made it a priority of her mandate to bring the US back.

In a letter to Azoulay seen by AFP, Richard Verma, the US deputy secretary of state for management and resources, said Washington was "grateful" to Azoulay for progress on "significant issues", including "decreasing focus on politicised debate".

Until the suspension of its contributions in 2011, the US paid about 22 percent of UNESCO's budget, or $75 million.

But the US Congress, then fully controlled by President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, in December paved the way for the United States to restore funding, setting aside $150 million in the budget.