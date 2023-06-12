UrduPoint.com

UNESCO Says US Plans To Rejoin Body From July

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

UNESCO says US plans to rejoin body from July

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The United States plans to rejoin UNESCO from July this year, ending a lengthy dispute that saw Washington end its membership in 2018, the UN cultural agency announced on Monday.

"It is a strong act of confidence in UNESCO and in multilateralism," said its director general Audrey Azoulay when she informed representatives of the body's member states in Paris of Washington's decision to rejoin.

The United States, a founding member of UNESCO, was a major contributor to UNESCO's budget until 2011, when the body admitted Palestine as a member state.

That triggered an end to the contributions under US law.

Then president Donald Trump went further by announcing in 2017 that the United States was withdrawing from UNESCO alongside Israel.

Its pullout took effect in 2018.

Azoulay, a former French culture minister who has headed UNESCO since 2017, has made it a priority of her mandate to bring the US back.

In a letter to Azoulay seen by AFP, Richard Verma, the US deputy secretary of state for management and resources, said Washington was "grateful" to Azoulay for progress on "significant issues", including "decreasing focus on politicised debate".

Until the suspension of its contributions in 2011, the US paid about 22 percent of UNESCO's budget, or $75 million.

But the US Congress, then fully controlled by President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, in December paved the way for the United States to restore funding, setting aside $150 million in the budget.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Washington Budget Trump Paris Progress United States July December Congress 2017 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-membe ..

Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-member gang, 7 companies of launder ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City launches ‘Create with Shams’ platform for AI-powered imag ..

30 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial mark ..

CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial markets developments report for Q1 ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative ret ..

Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative returns in July

59 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to stren ..

RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to strengthen investment opportunities

60 minutes ago
 Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears ..

Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears, Karachi safe from direct imp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.