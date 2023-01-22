UrduPoint.com

'Unforgettable': Haller Hails 80,000 Fans After Return From Cancer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 10:40 PM

'Unforgettable': Haller hails 80,000 fans after return from cancer

Dortmund, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller made his first competitive appearance since recovering from testicular cancer on Sunday, coming on in the second half against Augsburg and describing his welcome by more than 80,000 fans as "unforgettable".

Haller came off the bench to rapturous applause, bringing the 82,000-strong crowd at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park to their feet.

"The welcome I received was something unbelievable, unforgettable," Haller told German broadcaster DAZN.

"I was just happy to be here and to take my first steps on the pitch.

"It's something we can take with the team, this atmosphere, we can use (it) to win games." Haller, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer just days after joining Dortmund in the summer of 2022, underwent several months of treatment, including four rounds of chemotherapy and two operations.

The match was Haller's first competitive appearance since last May.

Haller, who looked sharp in his 30 minutes on the pitch, said "there are still a few things to do to reach my full fitness.""For the moment I'm just focused on the work. You will see in the next weeks and months how it's going."

Related Topics

German Dortmund Augsburg May Sunday Cancer From Borussia

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

40 minutes ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

51 minutes ago
 RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

2 hours ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

2 hours ago
 International Friendly Futsal Championship for the ..

International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dh ..

2 hours ago
 Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.