UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNFPA Consultant Calls On Barrister Sultan Mehmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

UNFPA Consultant calls on Barrister Sultan Mehmood

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Jun 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Jun, 2021 ):Consultant for Population and Development UNFPA Raja Muhammad Razzaque Saturday called on Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch, Ex-Prime Minister AJK and President PTI AJK Chapter and discussed with him the background and importance of recommendations by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in November 2018 for addressing the challenge of rapid population growth in Pakistan and AJK.

The consultant was accompanied by Muhammad Bilal, PM FPAP and Rana Siddiq Program Officer FPAP.

The meeting reviewed UNFPA sponsored project Engagement with Potential Candidates and Parliamentarians in AJK Election 2021, being executed by Rahnuma-FPAP.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch.

appreciated the role of UNFPA and Rahnuma-FPAP for sensitizing the potential policy makers on the non-conventional threat of unplanned and unsustainable population growth in Pakistan and AJK and assured for due intervention on behalf of his party as and when needed. He also assured to convene the meeting of AJK Population Task Force on coming his party into power in AJK.

He appreciated the approach for taking the political leadership and potential policy makers on board in advance and assured his full cooperation for any future dispensations.

On this occasion, Barrister Sultan was presented copies of Roadmap for improving service delivery in AJK in the area of FP&RH through integration of Health and Population Welfare Departments and CCI Approved Recommendations.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Population Welfare Azad Jammu And Kashmir November 2018

Recent Stories

Leading Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer to double pr ..

12 minutes ago

Germany's Mueller declares himself fit for England ..

20 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain

22 minutes ago

Ehsaas Survey 95% complete nationwide, registratio ..

22 minutes ago

Ganges exposes India's Covid graves

39 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs to hear adjudication cases in Suk ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.