UNFPA Consultant calls on Barrister Sultan Mehmood

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) : Consultant for Population and Development UNFPA Raja Muhammad Razzaque Saturday called on Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch, Ex-Prime Minister AJK and President PTI AJK Chapter and discussed with him the background and importance of recommendations by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in November 2018 for addressing the challenge of rapid population growth in Pakistan and AJK.

The consultant was accompanied by Muhammad Bilal, PM FPAP and Rana Siddiq Program Officer FPAP.

The meeting reviewed UNFPA sponsored project Engagement with Potential Candidates and Parliamentarians in AJK Election 2021, being executed by Rahnuma-FPAP.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch.

appreciated the role of UNFPA and Rahnuma-FPAP for sensitizing the potential policy makers on the non-conventional threat of unplanned and unsustainable population growth in Pakistan and AJK and assured for due intervention on behalf of his party as and when needed. He also assured to convene the meeting of AJK Population Task Force on coming his party into power in AJK.

He appreciated the approach for taking the political leadership and potential policy makers on board in advance and assured his full cooperation for any future dispensations.

On this occasion, Barrister Sultan was presented copies of Roadmap for improving service delivery in AJK in the area of FP&RH through integration of Health and Population Welfare Departments and CCI Approved Recommendations.