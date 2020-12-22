UNFPA furnishes RTI with capacity-building material

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) : Dec 22 (APP):The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has provided material and technical support to the Regional Training Institute (RTI) of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Population Welfare Department, Muzaffarabad in form of furniture and teaching aid material for students and faculty members of the organization.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Raja Razzaque Secretary AJK Population Welfare Department said the project was aimed at strengthen and enhance the professional skills of both the students and the trainers at the RTI for improved service delivery and particularly to support the female students undergoing family welfare worker (FWW) trainings.

He underlined that on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued on September 04, 2018 and approved recommendations of the Council of Common interests (CCI) served on November 19, 2018, call for action in the eight core areas by the Federal, Provincial and Regional Governments for addressing alarming population growth in Pakistan (including regions i.e. AJK & GB), was materialized in letter and spirit.

The AJK Secretary Population Welfare continued that the CCI Recommendations, inter alia, put an emphasis on Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and Pakistan Nursing Council to include modules on Family Planning/ Reproductive Health in Nursing Degree Programs, through revision of syllabi etc.

"AJK RTI is also engaged with Pakistan Nursing Council for syllabus revision. UNFPA support at this point in time besides strengthening the RTI for disseminating education to family health workers through Modren techniques will also enable the department to pursue the CCI recommendations in absolute true form", he added.

Raja Razzaque lauded this support and said now it has started transforming into tangible results for right based family planning and reproductive health services in Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said that it was the result of this partnership that has started bearing fruits to enhance the professional skills and the capacity building of the students and the staffers to encourage more better services of the department in line with the international standard and harmonious to the needs of the modern age, he concluded.