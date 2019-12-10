UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA Adopts 'Olympic Truce' Resolution Ahead Of 2020 Tokyo Games

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:10 AM

UNGA adopts 'Olympic Truce' resolution ahead of 2020 Tokyo Games

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The United Nations' General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution Monday urging nations around the world to honour an "Olympic Truce" during the upcoming 2020 games in Tokyo in a bid intended to promote world peace.

The 193-member body adopted the resolution without a vote at the behest of Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The truce calls for participants to cease all hostilities for a period stretching from one week prior to the Olympics, which begin on July 24, until one week after the Paralympic Games, which end on September 6.

The resolution was based on the ancient Greek tradition of "ekecheiria," a practice dating back to antiquity that was meant to ensure peaceful proceedings and safe passage during Olympic competition.

The UN General Assembly restored the tradition in 1993 and has passed similar resolutions ahead of every Olympic cycle since that year.

"The Olympic Games are the only event today that brings the entire world together in peaceful competition," International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said following the General Assembly's vote.

Bach called on nations to maintain a politically neutral atmosphere at the Olympic Games, arguing that the spirit of neutrality "is undermined whenever organizations or individuals attempt to use the Olympic Games as a stage for their own agendas – as legitimate as they might be." The resolution taken up by the Assembly on Monday "demonstrates clearly that his vision endures", the IOC chief said, adding that is also a powerful reminder of the shared values on which both the UN and the Committee are built.

As the United Nations looks ahead to its seventy-fifth anniversary next year, there is no better time than the 2020 Olympic Year to celebrate these shared values, Bach declared.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Vote Tokyo July September 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

8 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab Worldâ€™s unemployment rate is maj ..

8 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

9 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

9 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

10 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.