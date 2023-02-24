UrduPoint.com

UNGA Adopts Resolution Calling For Lasting Peace In Ukraine; Pakistan Abstains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 02:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :With Pakistan abstaining, the U.N. General Assembly voted to adopt, by an overwhelming majority, a resolution late Thursday afternoon on a resolution that underscores the need for peace ensuring the country's "sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity".

The vote, which came on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was 141 in Favour to seven against, with 32 abstentions.

Sponsored by more than 60 countries, it called on U.N. member states and international organizations "to redouble support for diplomatic efforts" to achieve peace on those terms.

The resolution reiterates the General Assembly's previous demand that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces" from Ukraine's internationally recognized borders. And it reaffirms that no territory acquired by the threat or use of force will be considered legal.

In October 2022, 143 UNGA members had voted to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Five countries, including Russia, voted against the resolution.

Pakistan was among the 35 countries that had abstained.

