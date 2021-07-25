UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA Calls For Ensuring Global Access To Eye Care, Combating Wildlife Trafficking

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

UNGA calls for ensuring global access to eye care, combating wildlife trafficking

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The United Nations General Assembly has adopted two draft resolutions aimed at ensuring global access to eye care and combat illicit trafficking in wildlife.

In taking that action on Friday, delegates called for international solidarity to capitalize on the connection between proper eye care and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to address the link between wildlife trafficking and financial crime that hinders realization of those development objectives.

The resolution titled "Vision for Everyone: accelerating action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals" urged member states to ensure access to eye care services for their population and to mobilize the necessary resources and support in this regard, in order to contribute to global efforts to reach, by 2030, at least 1.1 billion people who have vision impairments and currently do not have access to the eye care services they need.

It further called upon Member States and other stakeholders to include persons with disabilities, including those with visual impairments, in all stages of policy making and decision-making, as well as to eliminate barriers and discrimination against persons with disabilities, in particular women and girls and those in vulnerable situations, in accessing support and health-care services on an equal basis with others.

The resolution encourages member states to put in place an integrated and whole-of-government approach to eye care, building synergies with other development priorities and strengthening their collaboration with academia, research institutions, the scientific community, civil society and the private sector, in order to improve safe and affordable access to eye care services.

It invites international financial institutions and donors to provide appropriate targeted finances, especially for developing countries, to address the increasing impact of vision loss on sustainable development and to build an international campaign on eye health toward the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals and leaving no one behind by 2030.

The resolution, titled "Tackling illicit trafficking in wildlife", recognizes the economic, social and environmental impacts of illicit trafficking in wildlife, and emphasizes the importance of effective international cooperation among member states, relevant multilateral environmental agreements and international organizations.

It urges member states to reinforce their efforts and adopt effective measures to prevent and counter the serious problem of crimes that have an impact on the environment, conservation and biodiversity, such as illicit trafficking in wildlife and wildlife products.

The resolution urges member states to take decisive steps at the national level to prevent, combat and eradicate the illegal trade in wildlife, on the supply, transit and demand sides, including by strengthening their legislation and regulations.

It strongly encourages member states to cooperate at the bilateral, regional and international levels to prevent, combat and eradicate international illicit trafficking in wildlife and wildlife products.

The resolution encourages member states to enhance cooperation for the timely and cost-efficient repatriation of live illegally traded wildlife, and to enhance information-sharing among national and international authorities on the seizure of illegally traded wildlife and wildlife products in order to facilitate follow-up investigation and prosecution.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Civil Society Women All Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

3 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

3 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

6 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.