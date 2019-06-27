UNGA moves Security Council reform to next session as disagreements persist

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The UN General Assembly has adopted, by consensus, a decision to continue the long-running negotiations to reform the Security Council during its forthcoming 74th session, with positions among member states remaining divergent on key issues .

In doing so, the 193-member Assembly recognized that forthcoming negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council would build on the five informal meetings held during its current session and on revised elements of commonality and issues for further consideration and on proposals made by Member States. The Assembly also decided to convene an open-ended working group on the issue and to include the topic on its agenda of its seventy-fourth session.

"We have come a long way," Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garcés of Ecuador, who is General Assembly President, said. "If we are to continue to make further progress and reach agreements for the reform of an essential organ of the United Nations and for the multilateral system, we must continue to collectively build trust among ourselves. I encourage you to build upon the work of this session and explore ways to move the process towards the much-needed reform of the Security Council." By the terms of that decision, the 193-member Assembly reaffirmed its central role in the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council, as well as in other issues related to the 15-member body. To that end, it also decided to convene an open-ended working group on those matters during the next session, which opens in New York on September 18, and to immediately continue intergovernmental negotiations on restructuring the Security Council.

Full-scale negotiations to restructure the Security Council began in the General Assembly in February 2009. Despite a general agreement on enlarging the Council, as part of the UN reform process, member states remain sharply divided over the details.

Known as the "Group of Four" — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan — have shown no flexibility in their campaign to expand the Security Council by 10 seats, with 6 additional permanent and four non-permanent members.

On the other hand, the Italy/Pakistan-led Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group oppose the creation of additional permanent seats, saying they will not make the Security Council more effective and also undermine the fundamental principle of democracy that is based on periodic elections.

The Security Council is currently composed of five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and 10 non-permanent members that are elected in groups of five to two-year terms.

Italian Ambassador Maria Angela Zappia, speaking on behalf of the Uniting for Consensus Group, welcomed the decision to continue intergovernmental negotiations on Council reform.

Divergent positions among Member States and negotiating groups on key aspects of Council reform, such as the veto and the categories of membership, can be overcome through an agreement on the principles underpinning the reform itself, she said.

The Council must become truly representative, accountable, democratic, transparent and effective, the Italian envoy said. "We need such a Council to foster the trust of public opinion in this institution and strengthen multilateralism," she added. Increasing the 15-nation organ's legitimacy would enhance its authority and effectiveness.