UNGA President, ECOSOC Chief Meet To Ensure Effective Work Despite Covid

Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

UNGA president, ECOSOC chief meet to ensure effective work despite Covid

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey, and the President of Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Ambassador Munir Akram of Pakistan, had their monthly meeting Wednesday to coordinate the activities of UN's two organs in order to make them "impactful".

In a tweet, Bozkir said that the meeting was aimed at ensuring that UNGA and ECOSOC work effectively and in harmony despite the challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic.

"In this year of unprecedented global crisis, we continue to work to ensure that our activities are impactful and add value," he said.

"I was glad to hold a coordination meeting with ECOSOC President to follow-up our discussion on areas of coherence and synergies across our two Organs".

In his tweet, Ambassador Akram called the meeting "very productive.""We reiterated our collective resolve and commitment to cooperate on the shared objectives and complementary agendas of the General Assembly & ECOSOC," he added.

