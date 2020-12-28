(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The UN General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir, has condemned Saturday's terrorist attack on a Pakistani Frontier Corps post in Balochistan in which seven soldiers were martyred.

"I express my condolences to the people and the Government of Pakistan today," he said in a tweet on Sunday.

The terrorists raided the FC post located in Shahrag area of Harnai late on Saturday, according to media reports.

Thanking UNGA's president, Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram said that while Pakistan had paid a heavy price in blood and treasure in the fight against externally sponsored terrorism, its resolve to defeat terrorism remains unwavering."