UNGA To Take Action On Resolution Expressing Solidarity, Support To Flood-hit Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The United Nations General Assembly will on Friday take action on a draft resolution, which expresses solidarity and support to the people and government of Pakistan in the wake of the devastating floods that have killed over 1,500 people and displaced 33 million.

Announcing this at the regular noon briefing on Tuesday, the 193-member Assembly President's Spokesperson, Paulina Kubiak, said that the draft resolution was sponsored by Pakistan.

Among other elements, the draft would have the General Assembly call on the international community to scale up its humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation of Pakistan, and encourages member states, the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to continue to work together to address the needs of affected populations, particularly the most vulnerable.

It also underscored the need for the international community to maintain its focus beyond the present emergency relief, in order to sustain the political will to support the medium- and long-term rehabilitation, reconstruction and risk reduction efforts as well as adaptation plan led by the Government of Pakistan.

The resolution, which is expected to have many co-sponsors, would also welcomes the proposed convening of a pledging conference to generate assistance and commitments for long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction phases in the disaster-stricken areas.

