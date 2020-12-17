UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA Unanimously Adopts Pakistan's Resolution Reaffirming Peoples' Right To Self-determination

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:50 AM

UNGA unanimously adopts Pakistan's resolution reaffirming peoples' right to self-determination

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The UN General Assembly stamped its approval Wednesday on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the right to self-determination for peoples who are subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation.

"By adopting our resolution, the General Assembly has reaffirmed our legal, political and moral case in support of all peoples, including the Kashmiri people, to struggle for self-determination against foreign occupation by all means available to them," Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram told APP after the 193-member body took action on the draft.

Adopted by consensus, the resolution, which was co-sponsored by of 71 countries, calls on countries to immediately cease their foreign military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination and maltreatment.

The text was recommended last month by the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with Social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

"This resolution empowers legitimate freedom movement and renews international commitment to help those living under occupation and subjugation," Ambassador Akram said.

"Pakistan will continue to speak up for all peoples who are suffering under foreign occupation," he declared. "This has been a corner stone of our foreign policy and we are proud to be a voice of the voiceless.

" Under the terms of the resolution, the General Assembly would reaffirm the universal realization of the rights of all peoples, including those under colonial, foreign and alien domination, to self-determination as a fundamental condition for the effective guarantee and observance of human rights.

The resolution also declared the General Assembly's firm opposition to acts of foreign military intervention, aggression and occupation, since these have resulted in the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination and other human rights in certain parts of the world.

It called on those States responsible to cease immediately their military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as all acts of repression, discrimination, exploitation and maltreatment.

The Assembly would also deplore the plight of millions of refugees and displaced persons who have been uprooted as a result of these acts and reaffirms their right to return to their homes voluntarily in safety and honor.

It urges the Human Rights Council to give special attention to the violation of human rights, especially the right to self-determination, resulting from foreign military intervention, aggression or occupation. It also requests the Secretary-General to report to the next Session of the General Assembly on this question.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Moral All From Refugee Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

10 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

10 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

10 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

10 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.